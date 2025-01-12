Light snowfall likely at higher reaches on Jan 16: MeT

Minimum temperatures rose marginally across Kashmir due to overnight cloud cover but remained below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday. A man and woman walk on snow covered rice field at Gund some 70 kilometers from Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Kashmir witnessed another cold night while the day temperatures were slightly above normal on Sunday, officials said.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the summer capital recorded a minimum temperature of -3 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“The day temperature was recorded on the higher side at 10 degree Celsius, some 3.4 degrees above normal,” said a meteorologist of the centre.

The day witnessed bright sunshine around noon while mornings and evenings were very cold.

The MeT recorded the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir as the coldest weather monitoring station at -6.2 degree Celsius while north Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort recorded a minimum of -5.6 degree Celsius.

“The northern Kupwara witnessed a day temperature of 10.6 degree Celsius after the mercury had dropped to -4.0 degree Celsius during the night,” he said.

A MeT update said that the weather will be mainly clear with dry weather on Monday followed by cloudy weather on Tuesday.

“On Jan 15-16, the sky will be generally cloudy with light snowfall at isolated higher reaches during early morning of Jan 16,” it said.

“Overall, nothing significant is expected till Jan 19,” the centre said.

The Himalayan region witnessed two bouts of light to moderate snowfall on December 27 and January 4-5.

The valley’s harsh winter period which started on December 21 will end by the end of January. This winter is expected to be harsher with some good spells of precipitation owing to the La Nina global weather effect.