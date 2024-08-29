Lineman electrocuted while repairing line in Mohali’s Phase 8

A contractual lineman suffered severe burns after being electrocuted while repairing a faulty electricity line in Phase 8 on Wednesday. After bringing Satnam down, his colleagues rushed him to a hospital in Sector 71, Mohali, where he remains under treatment for burns. (HT Photo)

As per information, Satnam Singh, a resident of Sohana and deployed at the Phase-7 PSPCL office, had gone for repairs with colleagues after receiving a power supply complaint.

While checking the supply, he suddenly got electrocuted. His colleagues promptly called the electricity department to snap the supply cut. After bringing Satnam down, his colleagues rushed him to a hospital in Sector 71, where he remains under treatment for burns.

Senior executive engineer Taranjit Singh said a probe had been initiated into why the power supply of the said line was not disconnected before inspection.