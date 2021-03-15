Liquor trader robbed of 9 lakh at gunpoint in Himachal’s Una town

Four masked men robbed a liquor trader, Rajender Singh Rana, of ₹9 lakh at gunpoint in Una town of Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning, police said.

Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said a team is on the trail of the four accused and the district’s borders have been sealed.

In his complaint, Rana said the incident occurred at 8.30am when he arrived for work at his company’s three-storeyed office on the Una-Dharamshala highway. He said a Maruti Baleno car, bearing Punjab registration number PB70E 8751, was already parked near the office.

“When I entered, two masked men were standing near the main entrance. They forced me inside at gunpoint and in the meantime two others who had already looted the cash from the cashier came down,” Rana said.

The armed robbers pushed him to the wall and hit him before escaping. While fleeing, they fired four shots at his driver, Shyam Lal, who had a narrow escape.

Rana informed the police after which the district’s borders, including the one at Mehatpur were sealed to prevent the robbers from entering neighbouring Punjab.

The SP said a police team was on the robbers’ chase and the authorities were in touch with their Punjab counterparts.

The police were studying the CCTV footage of the incident to zero in on the accused.