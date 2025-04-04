Liquor vends open in Chandigarh after Supreme Court order

Liquor vends across Chandigarh opened on Thursday in light of the Supreme Court quashing the order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, whereby new allottees were restrained from commencing operations till April 3. On April 1, rhe Supreme Court had quashed the Punjab and Haryana high court order as per which the operation of all liquor vends in Chandigarh under the 2025-26 Excise Policy was stayed. (HT)

On March 26, the high court had ordered status quo on allotment of vends after three petitions challenged the tendering process for liquor vends.

The vends allotted under the previous Excise Policy were not to operate beyond March 31, while the vends allotted under the 2025-26 policy were not to be opened till April 3, the next date of hearing in the case.

However, after the apex court order, the vends were opened.

Under the new policy, 96 of the total 97 units have been auctioned. The case is now to be decided on merit by the high court, where the petitions were listed for hearing before the bench of justice Lisa Gill and justice Alok Jain on Thursday. However, one of the judges recused from hearing the case and the matter will now be taken up by a different bench on Friday.

In the plea before HC, some contractors have alleged that a single family and their associates had secured 87 out of the 96 vends auctioned by the UT excise and taxation department. In the auction held on March 21, the UT was able to auction 96 out of 97 liquor vends for the year 2025-26, raking in ₹606 crore in revenue—36% above the ₹439 crore reserve price.