Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Liquor-ethanol factory protest: Punjab govt deposits 15-cr with HC registry

Liquor-ethanol factory protest: Punjab govt deposits 15-cr with HC registry

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 11:11 PM IST

Punjab Government on Wednesday deposited ₹15 crore with the Punjab and Haryana high court registry amid ongoing indefinite protest outside Malbros International Pvt Limited.

A petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court on behalf of Malbros International Private Limited, Ferozepur. (Representational photo)
A petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court on behalf of Malbros International Private Limited, Ferozepur. (Representational photo)
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

Punjab Government on Wednesday deposited 15 crore with the Punjab and Haryana high court registry amid the ongoing indefinite protest outside Malbros International Private Limited, a liquor-ethanol factory at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur district. “In compliance to the order of Punjab and Harayana high court to Punjab Government to deposit the amount, 15 crore has been deposited,” said a senior police official privy to the matter on condition of anonymity.

A petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court on behalf of Malbros International Private Limited, Ferozepur, while stating that there has been an indefinite protest outside their company, forcing its closure since July 26 causing the firm huge losses. The protestors have accued the company of causing water pollution. On November 22, high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj had directed the Punjab government to deposit 15 crore with the registry and issued a contempt notice to the home secretary among others, for failure to lift the protest outside Malbros International Private Limited. The high court had also ordered the constitution of a committee headed by a former high court judge for assessing and evaluating the loss to the firm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out