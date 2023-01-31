List measures taken to tackle parking woes: Mohali deputy mayor to GMADA

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), seeking information under the Right to Information Act about steps taken to tackle the growing parking problems in Mohali.

In his letter, Bedi said parking issues in Mohali were getting worse by the day.

“Is there any provision for multi-storey parking? If so, in which sectors and how much space is available? Due to the presence of small streets in the residential, old and new sectors and phases, vehicles remain parked on roads, which leads to accidents and conflicts among residents. Are any measures being taken for this? Is there any provision for silt parking in new/old sectors?” Bedi wrote.

He further asked what parking arrangements had been made in areas where commercial towers had been allowed.

“Thousands of people visit government and non-government buildings in Phase 8 daily. But there is no provision of parking. The road in front of GMADA’s office itself remains lined with vehicles on both sides, causing traffic problems,” the deputy mayor said.

He added that similarly, traffic snarls were common near Ivy Hospital in Sector 71, and also in IT City and Aerocity.

“Many malls are being constructed at other prominent places. Have any advance arrangements been made for the parking in these areas? Also, houses are being sold floorwise, leading to six or more vehicles per building, which is further exacerbating the parking chaos. Has GMADA made any parking arrangements in this regard,” Bedi stated.