Live-in partner flees with 3L, jewellery

The Haibowal police have booked a woman for allegedly stealing ₹3 lakh in cash and 50-gm gold jewellery of her live-in partner from their rented accommodation. The accused has been identified as Rajveer Kaur of Shakti Vihar of Haibowal. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Mandeep Singh of Silver City.

Mandeep Singh said Rajveer Kaur was his live-in partner. They were living in a rented accommodation in Silver City. He added that he left the house on June 29 for work and returned the next day. Singh added that he was shocked when he did not find Rajveer Kaur in the house. When scanned, he found that ₹3 lakh and 50-gm gold jewellery was missing from the house. He tried contacting Rajveer Kaur, but to no avail. Later, he filed a complaint against the woman.

ASI Karamjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the woman. A hunt is on for her arrest, he added.