Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Live-in partner flees with 3L, jewellery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 06:14 am IST

ASI Karamjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the woman

The Haibowal police have booked a woman for allegedly stealing 3 lakh in cash and 50-gm gold jewellery of her live-in partner from their rented accommodation. The accused has been identified as Rajveer Kaur of Shakti Vihar of Haibowal. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Mandeep Singh of Silver City.

The accused has been identified as Rajveer Kaur of Shakti Vihar of Haibowal. (HT Photo)
The accused has been identified as Rajveer Kaur of Shakti Vihar of Haibowal. (HT Photo)

Mandeep Singh said Rajveer Kaur was his live-in partner. They were living in a rented accommodation in Silver City. He added that he left the house on June 29 for work and returned the next day. Singh added that he was shocked when he did not find Rajveer Kaur in the house. When scanned, he found that 3 lakh and 50-gm gold jewellery was missing from the house. He tried contacting Rajveer Kaur, but to no avail. Later, he filed a complaint against the woman.

ASI Karamjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the woman. A hunt is on for her arrest, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Live-in partner flees with 3L, jewellery
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On