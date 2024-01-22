Live-streaming of Ram Temple event, langars held in Punjab

From langars (community kitchens) to devotional programmes in temples, residents of Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Punjab celebrated the Ram Temple consecration ceremony with fervour on Monday. Devotees in Chandigarh watching the live-streaming of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Temple managements and community organisations arranged live-streaming of the event from Ayodhya.

Markets in various towns in the region were illuminated since Sunday to mark the occasion.

Volunteers of social organisations were seen distributing hot milk with snacks across Bathinda. Market associations also held community kitchens.

In Ferozepur, private schools remained closed. Temples were tastefully decorated and prayers were held on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

SAD, Congress leaders join Ram Temple celebrations in Amritsar

SAD, Congress leaders join Ram Temple celebrations in Amritsar

Amritsar wore a festive look with temples, including Durgiana Mandir, markets and houses illuminated to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Religious processions were taken out and havans were organised after which food was distributed at langars.The event was streamed live on big screens.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal partook of langar at a function organised by former minister Anil Joshi outside Ram Bagh.

People from all walks took part in the celebrations.

Rising above political differences, Congress Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa distributed sweets to people in the rural areas.

Festivities were also witnessed in the border areas, where religious processions were taken out.

Diyas light up festivities in Ludhiana

Diyas light up festivities in Ludhiana

Devotees across Ludhiana took part in the Ram Temple celebrations by watching the live telecast of the ceremony in Ayodhya on big screens put up outside temples, including the Shri Durga Mata Mandir near Jagraon Bridge and Sidh Peeth Dandi Swami on Rajpura road.

Devotees were seen waving flags, chanting Jai Shree Ram, Jai Siya Ram and Jai Hanuman besides singing bhajans as the event unfolded.

More than 1,000 diyas (earthern lamps) were lit by devotees in various temples in the city and the langar was prepared by temple committees.