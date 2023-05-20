Ludhiana: Local bodies minister inaugurates Leisure Valley, Sidhwan canal waterfront project phase 2

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurated the Sidhwan canal waterfront project’s phase 2, Leisure Valley and 19 RRR (reduce, reuse, recycle) centres on Saturday. Local Bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurating Sidhwan canal waterfront phase 2 in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The Leisure Valley has been established alongside the canal in the Atam Nagar constituency.

Nijjar was accompanied by Atam Nagar member of legislative assembly Kulwant Singh Sidhu, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal and MC zonal commissioner of Zone D, Jasdev Singh Sekhon, among others.

While the Sidhwan canal waterfront phase 2 has been established from Jawaddi canal bridge to Dugri canal bridge, Leisure Valley has been established in the stretch from Dugri canal bridge to Dhuri railway crossing. Approximately 2.3 km have been covered by the two projects and around 25,000 plants, including ornamental ones, have been planted.

Nijjar and Kulwant Singh said that the waterfront is spread in nearly 32,000 sq meter area and has been developed at a cost of ₹5.06 crore under the smart city mission. A 1,100m cycle track has also been established alongside the waterfront project.

The Leisure Valley has been developed in around 9,800 sq meter under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) at a cost of ₹3.14 crore. Footpaths, canopies and swings have been set up at the facility.

A toal of 19 RRR centres have been established by the MC under “Meri LiFE, mera swachh shehar” campaign, aimed to promote sanitation.

Nijjar, while inaugurating one of the centres on Jaimal Singh road in Janta Nagar, urged the residents to step forward for donating used and old items at these centres.

As per authorities, the campaign has been launched on the directions of Union and state governments and residents have already started donating items at the RRR centres. It will continue till June 5, which is celebrated as World Environment Day. The centres will remain operational from 7am to 2pm till June 5.