Ludhiana: One arrested for carjacking, vehicle recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 29, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Police arrest one person for allegedly robbing a man of his car near the railway station. Another accused is still at large.

The local police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly robbing a man of his car near the railway station.

One arrested for carjacking in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
However, one of the accused is yet to be arrested.

The arrested accused has been identified as Om Dutt alias Mintu of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Dugri.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said that Sunil Kumar of Kehar Singh Nagar of Jassian Road made a complaint at Division number 1 police station alleging that two miscreants have robbed him of his car near the railway station.

He said that the duo thrashed him and the car keys, mobile phones and drove away in his car.

The JCP said that soon after receiving the complaint, the police initiated investigation and arrested one of the accused. The police recovered the robbed car from his possession.

A case under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Division number 1 police station.

