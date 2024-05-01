 Locals thrash labourer who raped 6-year-old girl, hand him over to police - Hindustan Times
Locals thrash labourer who raped 6-year-old girl, hand him over to police

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 02, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The Tibba police arrested the accused and lodged a first-information report (FIR) after the locals handed over the accused

Residents of Tibba nabbed a 32-year-old labourer and thrashed him for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl on Tuesday night. The Tibba police arrested the accused and lodged a first-information report (FIR).

As the locals came to know about the ordeal, they nabbed the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police (HT File)

It is second such case in the past two days when a minor girl was raped by a neighbour.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the minor girl’s father. The complainant said that he and his wife work as labourers and their daughter remains home. On Tuesday, when they returned home, they found her lying in the bathroom with blood stains on her body. The girl complained about stomachache as well.

He rushed her to a doctor, who after examining the girl, raise suspicions of sexual assault. When asked, the girl said that when she was playing outside the house the accused took her to his rented accommodation by luring her with chocolates and allegedly raped her.

As the locals came to know about the ordeal, they nabbed the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

Tibba station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurpreet Singh said that police registered a case against the accused after receiving the complaint and arrested him.

The SHO added that as the accused is a neighbour the girl was familiar with him. She went with the accused without any resistance because of this.

On April 29, the Sahnewal police arrested a 30-year-old man for raping a 2-year-old girl in Giaspura village. The accused and the minor girl lived in the same neighbourhood.

