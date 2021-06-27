Lockdown extended in Haryana till July 5, varsity campuses to remain open

Extending the lockdown on account of Covid-19 spread by another week till July 5, the Haryana government on Sunday allowed opening of university campuses for research scholars.

An order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said the university campuses will be open for laboratory classes, remedial classes and doubt classes while following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

However, anganwadi centres and creches under the women and child development department will continue to remain shut till July 31.

Relaxations granted earlier will remain in force. These include allowing corporate offices to open in full attendance subject to adherence of Covid-appropriate behaviour, opening of religious places with 50 persons at one time.

Also, clubhouses, restaurants and bars of golf course will continue to remain open with 50% seating capacity from 10am to 10pm. Swimming pools and spas will continue to remain closed.

All shops will continue to operate from 9am to 8pm; and restaurants and bars including those in hotels and malls will be allowed to open from 10am to 10pm with 50% seating capacity.

Timings for shopping malls will remain the 10am to 8pm. The permissible gatherings in weddings and funerals will continue to be up to 50 persons.

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons. Gyms will continue to remain open from 6am to 8pm with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms.

All production units, establishments and industries will continue to function as per the previous orders.