Lockdown in Haryana extended till May 17

Haryana government has extended the lockdown in the state till May 17 along with the existing restrictions imposed when the lockdown was imposed a week back.

Home minister Anil Vij in a Tweet said, “Mahamari Alert/ Surkshit Haryana announced from 10 May to 17 May. Stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of Corona in Haryana.”

Last week, the Haryana government had imposed a lockdown in the state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am).

According to an official order issued late Sunday night detailing the fresh guidelines of the extended lockdown, no gathering of more than 11 persons will be allowed, including in weddings, cremation and funerals.

Marriages will be allowed only at home and in courts with a maximum limit of 11 persons. No movement of ‘barat’ procession is allowed, the order said.

Earlier, in case of funerals, congregation of more than 20 people was not permitted, and marriage functions were subject to permission from district magistrates or officers authorised by them. The maximum ceiling at marriage functions was 30 persons in indoor spaces and of 50 in open spaces, as per earlier orders.

To contain the spread of virus in the state, chief secretary Vijai Vardhan, in exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, extended the restrictions imposed through earlier (lockdown) orders issued on May 2, for another one week.

Virus claims 151 lives in Haryana, infects 13,548 more

As many as 151 people succumbed to Covid on Sunday in Haryana with Rohtak district recording the highest fatalities (20) followed by 17 in Hisar and 13 in Ambala.

The death toll has now mounted to 5,605.

While 13,548 new cases were detected in Haryana, 12,639 patients also recovered in the state in past 24 hours during which 55,444 samples were taken, as per the health bulletin.

The number of active patients stood at 1.16 lakh and there were over 1 lakh Covid-19 positive people under home isolation.

Meanwhile, 59,212 people were vaccinated on Sunday, increasing the cumulative coverage of vaccination to 43.6 lakh.

Of the total 13,548 new cases Gurugram logged 2,842, Faridabad 1,991, Sonepat 989, Hisar 1,328, Ambala 500, Karnal 643, Panipat 563, Sirsa 691, Mahendergarh 592 and Bhiwani 783.

As per the bulletin, the positivity rate of the state on Sunday was 26.58% even as the cumulative positivity rate was 7.86% and recovery rate improved to 80.11%.

Haryana DSP succumbs to Covid, number of police fatalities rises to 21

Haryana Police lost a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) to Covid on Sunday, increasing the number of police personnel who have succumbed to the infection after the pandemic hit the state last year to 21.

The deceased DSP, Virender Singh, 50, was posted as secretary of the regional transport authority (RTA) in Narnaul.

A police spokesperson said he was undergoing treatment for the past two weeks at a private hospital in Rohtak. Before being posted as secretary, RTA, Virender Singh was Hansi DSP.

Condoling the demise of DSP Virender Singh, DGP Manoj Yadava said that Haryana Police have lost yet another dedicated and hardworking officer.

The police said 21 police personnel of Haryana have lost their lives to Covid so far. This year alone, 1,607 policemen have been infected, while 2,970 were diagnosed with Covid in 2020.

As many as 48,373 cops have taken the first dose of vaccine, while 30,130 have taken their second dose.

Haryana Police have also created Covid care facilities at the Police Lines for the cops who are frontline warriors in the battle against the pandemic.

“Putting up a brave face often at great risk to themselves, Haryana cops are fighting like warriors on several fronts to counter the second wave of Covid,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Yamunanagar police department also witnessed a death due to coronavirus on Sunday as a 48-year-old on-duty officer from Mehlawali village succumbed to the contagion.

Yamunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal said Balbir Singh was working as a special police officer (SPO) at Jagadhri Sadar police station and had contracted the virus for which he was undergoing treatment, but his condition did not improve.

(With inputs from Ambala)