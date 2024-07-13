Lodge FIRs in petty crime cases as well: DGP

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday directed the district heads to give priority to registering FIRs even in the cases of minor crimes, including snatching and theft, to crack down on crime in the state. “It has come to my notice that field officers generally hesitate in registering FIRs in petty crimes,” said the DGP who was chairing a state-level crime review meeting through videoconference. The performance of all 28 police districts was also evaluated. DGP Gaurav Yadav

Special DGP (special task force) Kuldeep Singh, special DGP (internal security) RN Dhoke, ADGP (anti-gangster task force) Pramod Ban, commissioner of police (CP), range IGP/DIG and senior superintendents of police were present in the meeting.

The DGP directed the officers to focus on making arrests in heinous crimes and presenting challans in courts in a time-bound manner. He also asked them to review the cases under consideration and hold weekly meetings to improve the conviction rate. Yadav also issued instructions for a focus on arrest of proclaimed offenders and fugitives.

He directed the officials to catch big fish and establish a front and back link in all drug cases. He also called for freezing illegally acquired properties of big fishes under Section 68F of the NDPS Act.

Officers were asked to focus on setting up at least 12,000 village-level defence committees (VLDCs), with each village having one VLDC. Currently, there are 6,500 VLDCs in the state, helping security personnel in breaking the drug network in the state.

Special DGP (STF) Kuldeep Singh expressed satisfaction over the drive against drugs. Special DGP (internal security) RN Dhoke apprised Yadav that 35 terrorists were arrested and five terror modules busted this year.