Lok Adalats to be held across Ludhiana tomorrow

The Lok Adalats are scheduled across the district on May 11. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of the district urged the general public to come and resolve their disputes through Lok Adalats, informed DLSA head Radhika Puri. The DLSA head said the pre-litigation matters which have not yet been filed in any court, would also be resolved with mutual consent. (Getty Images/Purestock)

Puri said DLSA will organise the Lok Adalats in all district and sub-divisional courts of Khanna, Samrala and Payal, to expedite the resolution of pending cases through mutual consent.

The DLSA head said civil cases such as rent disputes, bank recovery, property matters, electricity and water bills excluding theft cases, salary and wage disputes, compensation claims, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, and matrimonial matters would be heard in the civil courts or by judicial magistrates at the National Lok Adalat.

People should take advantage of the provision to derive maximum benefit, she added.