 Lok Adalats to be held across Ludhiana tomorrow - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Adalats to be held across Ludhiana tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 09, 2024 10:50 PM IST

DLSA will organise the Lok Adalats in all district and sub-divisional courts of Khanna, Samrala and Payal, to expedite the resolution of pending cases through mutual consent

The Lok Adalats are scheduled across the district on May 11. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of the district urged the general public to come and resolve their disputes through Lok Adalats, informed DLSA head Radhika Puri.

The DLSA head said the pre-litigation matters which have not yet been filed in any court, would also be resolved with mutual consent. (Getty Images/Purestock)
The DLSA head said the pre-litigation matters which have not yet been filed in any court, would also be resolved with mutual consent. (Getty Images/Purestock)

Puri said DLSA will organise the Lok Adalats in all district and sub-divisional courts of Khanna, Samrala and Payal, to expedite the resolution of pending cases through mutual consent.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The DLSA head said civil cases such as rent disputes, bank recovery, property matters, electricity and water bills excluding theft cases, salary and wage disputes, compensation claims, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, and matrimonial matters would be heard in the civil courts or by judicial magistrates at the National Lok Adalat.

Puri said the pre-litigation matters which have not yet been filed in any court, would also be resolved with mutual consent. People should take advantage of the provision to derive maximum benefit, she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Lok Adalats to be held across Ludhiana tomorrow

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On