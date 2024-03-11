Lok Sabha election security deposit will be accepted only in cash: CEO

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Monday said that the Election Commission (EC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the department of posts to amplify its voter outreach and awareness efforts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Monday said that the Election Commission (EC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the department of posts to amplify its voter outreach and awareness efforts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

The CEO said during the nomination process, candidates will be allowed to bring a maximum of four people with them to the office of the returning officer (RO) or assistant returning officer (ARO).

A maximum of three vehicles will be allowed within a 100-metre radius of the RO and ARO offices, he said.

The CEO said that the security deposit for general elections will be ₹25,000, and ₹12,500 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and tribes. The security deposit will be accepted only in cash or through the treasury. Payment via cheque or demand draft will not be accepted.

He stated that a candidate can file a maximum of four nomination papers and can contest elections from two Lok Sabha constituencies.

He said the nomination papers can be filed by the candidate or their proposer but cannot be sent via post, instead, they must be submitted personally at the RO/ARO offices.