 Lok Sabha election security deposit will be accepted only in cash: CEO - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Lok Sabha election security deposit will be accepted only in cash: CEO

Lok Sabha election security deposit will be accepted only in cash: CEO

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Anurag Agarwal, Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO), on Monday said that the Election Commission (EC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the department of posts to amplify its voter outreach and awareness efforts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Monday said that the Election Commission (EC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the department of posts to amplify its voter outreach and awareness efforts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Monday said that the Election Commission (EC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the department of posts to amplify its voter outreach and awareness efforts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Monday said that the Election Commission (EC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the department of posts to amplify its voter outreach and awareness efforts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

The CEO said during the nomination process, candidates will be allowed to bring a maximum of four people with them to the office of the returning officer (RO) or assistant returning officer (ARO).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A maximum of three vehicles will be allowed within a 100-metre radius of the RO and ARO offices, he said.

The CEO said that the security deposit for general elections will be 25,000, and 12,500 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and tribes. The security deposit will be accepted only in cash or through the treasury. Payment via cheque or demand draft will not be accepted.

He stated that a candidate can file a maximum of four nomination papers and can contest elections from two Lok Sabha constituencies.

He said the nomination papers can be filed by the candidate or their proposer but cannot be sent via post, instead, they must be submitted personally at the RO/ARO offices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On