Lok Sabha polls: 10 CRPF, 5 ITBP companies to be deployed in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Haryana’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Friday said during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at least 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and five companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be deployed in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Haryana's chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Friday said during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at least 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and five companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be deployed in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.
The Haryana CEO, who is also the chairman of the state committee formed to oversee the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) during the elections, said one company each of the ITBP will be deployed in Sonepat, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurugram, and Faridabad Lok Sabha constituencies.

Agarwal said that conducting impartial and transparent elections is the motto of the Election Commission. Accordingly, along with the state’s security agencies, companies of the CAPF and the ITBP are also being deployed. The main objective is to enable people to exercise their voting rights without any pressure, he said while chairing the meeting in this regard here.

