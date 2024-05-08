 Lok Sabha polls: 3 candidates file nominations on 2nd day in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha polls: 3 candidates file nominations on 2nd day in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 09, 2024 06:18 AM IST

The candidates who submitted the nomination papers with the district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney included Bhupinder Singh from Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party, Vipan Kumar (Independent) and Baldev Raj Katna (Independent)

Three candidates submitted their nomination papers on the second day of filing nominations on Wednesday. These included two Independent candidates and one candidate of the Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party.

The polling day is scheduled for June 1 in Punjab, with the counting of votes set for June 4 across the country, including Punjab. (HT Photo)
The polling day is scheduled for June 1 in Punjab, with the counting of votes set for June 4 across the country, including Punjab. (HT Photo)

The candidates who submitted the nomination papers with the district election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney included Bhupinder Singh from Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party, Vipan Kumar (Independent) and Baldev Raj Katna (Independent).

Sawhney stated that the gazette notification for the elections was issued on Tuesday. Candidates can file their nominations till May 14, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 17.

The polling day is scheduled for June 1 in Punjab, with the counting of votes set for June 4 across the country, including Punjab. The final date for the completion of elections is June 6. The polling hours are from 7 am to 6 pm.

The DEO also mentioned that nominations can be filed between 11 am and 3 pm on any of the notified days, except public holidays, from May 7 to May 14. She clarified that May 10, being Lord Parshuram Jayanti, is not a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, candidates can submit their nomination papers on that day. However, May 11, being the second Saturday, and May 12, being Sunday, are holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, nomination papers cannot be submitted on these days.

