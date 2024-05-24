Lok Sabha polls: BJP unveils ambitious vision for Anandpur Sahib

Promising overall development of Anandpur Sahib, BJP candidate Subhash Sharma on Thursday released a “vision document” for the parliamentary constituency ahead of the June 1 election. Anandpur Sahib BJP candidate Subhash Sharma during a press conference in Mataur, Mohali, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Mataur, Mohali, Sharma promised to bring special financial and developmental packages for the constituency.

He promised direct international flights to US, Canada, Australia and UK from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, where currently only two international flights — to Dubai and Abu Dhabi — are operational.

He further promised to develop Mohali as an IT hub and convert the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency into a tourism hub, besides setting up large-scale industries in the constituency. He also assured to eliminate gangsters and drugs from Anandpur Sahib.

The vision document also promised the establishment of a football and volleyball academy in Mohali, along with adequate water supply in Mohali, Balongi and Kharar.

Among the slew of promises in the document are also reconstruction of the sewerage system in Kharar to tackle waterlogging, and eSports centres in Kharar that will generate employment.

In Ropar, Sharma assured the BJP will open a central university, besides starting water sports in Sutlej river to promote tourism.

Sharma further claimed that the party will fill thousands of vacancies in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) in Anandpur Sahib.

The BJP candidate said if chosen as MP, he would make the stretch connecting Anandpur Sahib to Banga four-lane, besides developing road infrastructure across the constituency.

Sharma said he would ensure the renaming of Morinda railway station as “Mata Gujri railway station”, the opening of a government medical college and skill development centre in Nawanshahr, establishment of a fully equipped hospital in Balachaur, and connecting Banga and Nawanshahr through railways.

Sharma, while accusing the Congress and the AAP of betraying the voters, said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could get Punjab out of the present financial crunch and ensure development in the state.

BJP Punjab vice-president Kewal Singh Dhillon; state co-cashier Sukhwinder Singh Goldy, state press cell in-charge Hardev Singh Ubha, party’s Mohali president Sanjeev Vashisht and Mohali district press in-charge Chandar Shekhar Sharma were also present.