Lone flays J&K reservation policy, calls it post-dated cheque for disaster

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajjad Lone on Thursday highlighted the growing "marginalisation" of Kashmiri-speaking residents due to what he described as a deeply inequitable reservation system.

Lone presented a data-driven argument showing the systematic decline in the representation of Kashmiri speakers in prestigious positions, asserting that the current reservation framework is creating a form of “social disempowerment” for the community.

“The overall mental makeup of schools and children has gone through a lot of turmoil. Kashmiri-speaking people form a distinct ethnic group, and we are seeing that with every passing day, in every exam, fewer of them are making it—not because they are incompetent, but because their entry space is being choked,” he said in the Assembly.

Lone revealed a concerning trend in Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) recruitment. According to his data, Kashmiri representation in KAS selections has declined sharply over recent years—constituting only 19% of successful candidates in 2023, down from 25% in 2022 and 17% in 2021.

Lone said that how the current reservation system, which covers approximately 60% of available positions, disproportionately affects Kashmir.

“8% is for Scheduled Castes, but in Kashmir, there are no SCs. So, it is an additional burden on us,” he said, adding that out that 40% of ST reservation benefits go to Jammu and 60% to Kashmir, creating what he described as a situation where “Jammu comes under reservation, and Kashmiri speakers come under open merit.

Lone said the issue not as a criticism of any particular government but as a deeply rooted societal challenge requiring immediate attention. “It looks like a social reordering... This is our societal issue, not a point-scoring debate,” he said.

While painting a stark picture of Kashmir’s future, PC chairman said, “I must ask you to put a hand on your heart and tell us—if you return here in 20 years, how many KAS officers will be Kashmiri-speaking in this secretariat?”.

He extended this concern to medical education, asking whether Kashmir’s current top doctors would have even secured admission to government medical colleges under the present system.

Lone proposed a comprehensive strategy to address what he termed a systematic injustice, calling for region-wise rationalization of reservation quotas.

“We used to come under the RBA category with 20% reservation, but that has been reduced to 10%,” Lone explained. “For EWS, my concern is that tehsildars aren’t issuing the necessary certificates.”

He pointed to stark disparities along the Line of Control, noting a “4 versus 400 village ratio” in representation. “Even Scheduled Tribes in Jammu face more severe backwardness than those in Kashmir, as Kashmiri STs have dedicated constituencies while Jammu’s don’t. The ST reservation share should therefore be redirected to Jammu, allowing them to compete among themselves at the very least,” he said.

Warning about future, Lone said this is a post-dated cheque for disaster.