Long wait for Chandigarh mayor’s Diwali gift: No free parking for two-wheelers from Dec 1

Commuters looking forward to free parking for two-wheelers, announced as a Diwali gift by mayor Anup Gupta, will have to wait longer, as it won't be enforced from December 1, as declared earlier. Just two days ago, Chandigarh councillors had targeted the mayor during MC's General House meeting on November 28 for deciding the '"Diwali gift" on his own, without consulting them.

For now, the parking fee will continue to be ₹7 for two-wheelers and ₹14 for four-wheelers.

On November 11, a day before Diwali, the mayor had announced free parking for two-wheelers in all 89 parking lots falling under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation (MC) from December 1.

Speaking about the delay, the mayor said the parking will definitely be made free for two-wheelers, but not from December 1. “Since the executive orders by MC have not been issued so far, the parking cannot be made free for now. We are working on the orders and a fresh date will be announced soon,” said Gupta on Thursday.

“How can you decide on your own to make parking free for two-wheelers from December 1 and announce that without consulting the House? Your focus is just on Lok Sabha elections,” AAP councillor Prem Lata had quipped while targeting the mayor.

The mayor, on the other hand, had said the House had already decided on free parking for two-wheelers as part of the Smart Parking project, but had not picked the date for its implementation, which he chose on his own.

As part of the Smart Parking project, all 89 lots will be upgraded with better facilities, following which revised parking rates will be charged.

As per the revised rates decided by the MC House, parking will be free for all two-wheelers and electric vehicles. While there will be a marginal fee hike for tricity cars, those registered outside the tricity will be charged double.

As per officials, MC is in the process of floating tenders for the project, which will be completed in six to eight months after allotment of work.