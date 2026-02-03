‘Loot, plunder’: HC pulls up Haryana over Aravallis mining norms violation

The Punjab and Haryana High Court rapped Haryana state authorities on Saturday over, what it said was, “blatant violation of environmental norms” and “the loot and plunder of natural resources” at a stone mining sitein the Charkhi Dadri area of the Aravallis. The report said the mining site stretched far beyond the areas earmarked for the purpose. (HT PHOTO)

Observing that, “At this stage, we cannot rule out connivance on the part of the responsible officers who were entrusted with the duty to ensure compliance of laws,” the court directed the Haryana chief secretary to examine “extent of environmental plundering” and fix accountability in violation of mining norms in the area.

In an order on Saturday, the two-judge benchof justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Rohit Kapoor further said, “Unfortunate aspect noticed by us is the callousness on part of the State authorities in discharge of their duties which has led to such unfortunate situation.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by locals and a local stone crusher owner in Pichopa Kalan village in the in Charkhi Dadri area who alleged that state authorities have allowed indiscriminate illegal mining by private respondents on their plots as well as on adjoining areas far beyond the approved mining site, causing severe damage to the ecological balance in the area.

Subsequently, serious allegations were levelled against a private firm, which got license in 2016 alleging that they have not got royalty from the firm and the firm mined area far more than the 11 hectares allotted to it in Khasra Nos. 109 and 110.

In December 2025, the court appointed a lawyer as local commissioner who, after a survey of the site filed a report confirming that the integrity of the mining block boundary had been compromised.

The report said the mining site stretched far beyond the areas earmarked for the purpose. It said that the depth of mining was only visible to 47 metres after which the pit was obscured by water.

It also said that some fresh saplings had been seen, but at least 6,000 trees that the firm had to plant were not “there at all”.

A metalled road in the arealinking Pichopa to Sishwala also appeared to have disappeared.

After examining drone footage procured by the court commissioner, the court said, “What is seen with the naked eye, is not only disturbing but is also bewildering. It prima-facie appears to be a case of blatant violation of environmental norms …as well as mining plan causing loot and plunder of natural resources.”

The court also found that, now, after the filing of the petition, the local mining department had recommended cancellation of lease to the firm, raising question’s over the timing and the manner of the department’s order.

“These prima facie findings persuade us to probe deeper in the matter,” the court said.

It directed the state to place measures on record to ensure that such “rampant loot and plundering of natural resources is not allowed in the name of mining”.

The court directed that status quo be maintained at the site in question and the entire mining area should be sealed within forty 48 hours of videography of the entire area. The court has also asked the Director, Haryana Space Application Centre to place on record the satellite imagery of the mining site in question from 2016 onwards. The court has also made the secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as party in the case and sought response by February 25, the next date of hearing.