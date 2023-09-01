News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa urges Mann govt to revoke ESMA

Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa urges Mann govt to revoke ESMA

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 01, 2023 11:13 PM IST

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said that ESMA is currently being used to stifle the legitimate grievances of patwaris, kanungos, and other revenue officials working in DC offices

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday called upon the government to revoke the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1947 (ESMA) and to address the concerns raised by revenue officials, including the alleged misuse of the Punjab vigilance bureau.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa expressed disappointment that the chief minister was going back on his public commitment to pay the full salary instead of a monthly stipend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 during the training period. (HT File)
Bajwa said that ESMA is currently being used to stifle the legitimate grievances of patwaris, kanungos, and other revenue officials working in DC offices. These grievances primarily pertain to excessive workload, positioning of newly appointed patwaris and the alleged abuse of the vigilance bureau’s powers,” the Congress leader claimed in a statement.

The LoP expressed disappointment that the chief minister was going back on his public commitment to pay the full salary instead of a monthly stipend of 5,000 during the training period. He said the government’s decision to invoke ESMA prior to the notice date of September 1, 2023, appears hasty. “ESMA is a severe law that should only be employed as a last resort in the most exceptional circumstances,” he added.

Bajwa said the government should withdraw ESMA and engage in sincere dialogue with the representatives of patwaris to amicably resolve their grievances. He said patwaris are committed to delivering essential services to the people of Punjab but cannot do so while operating under the shadow of ESMA.

