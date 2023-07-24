Punjab LoP Bajwa flays state govt for not declaring Punjab as flood-hit

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for not declaring the state as flood-hit despite the fact it had incurred losses of thousands of crores of rupees due to torrential downpours in the region that caused breaches in Ghaggar and Sutlej rivers. The Congress leader alleged that the Punjab government has been unable to move the case further for financial assistance. (HT File Photo)

The Congress leader alleged that due to this indifferent attitude, the state has been unable to move the case further for financial assistance. “The fund-starved state has already been struggling hard to get its routine jobs done. Taking the deteriorated financial situation into consideration, Punjab needs financial assistance from the Union government,” he said in a statement.

Bajwa said that instead of getting the photo shoot done in the mud, chief minister Bhagwant Mann must speed up the evaluation work so that the relief package could be announced for the victims. He said the state Congress had already taken up the matter with the governor of Punjab and sought ₹10,000 crore in financial assistance from the central government.

