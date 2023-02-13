Loud music: Another FIR against Chandigarh’s Sector-7 night club

Three days after police booked the owner of a Sector 7-based night club for playing music beyond the prescribed sound limit, another FIR was lodged against the club for repeating the violation.

Sub-inspector Satish Kumar reported that Grapho 07 club in Sector 7 was found playing loud music without permission on Sunday.

On his complaint, police booked the club’s general manager, Pankhil Bhasin, 26, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, under relevant sections of Environment (Protection) Act and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules at the Sector-26 police station.

Earlier on February 9, police had booked the club’s owner, Jatin Choudhary, for the same violation on the orders of Nitish Singla, SDM (East).