Low visibility disrupts air traffic in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed intermittent rain and snow for the second consecutive day on Friday with the meteorological department extending the forecast of precipitation till January 26 in the UT.

Air traffic at the Srinagar airport was disrupted in the morning with some flights getting delayed due to low visibility while the vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway was halted owing to shooting stones.

An airport official said the operations at the airport were, however, restarted later.

Fresh snowfall was witnessed in many parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar and Baramulla. There was light rain in Jammu as well.

MeT department director Sonam Lotus said that Srinagar weather was cloudy with light snow, which did not accumulate, while there were brief spells of rain in Jammu early in the morning.

“There was light snowfall in Awantipora (1.4 inch), Kupwara (2cm), Qazigund (5cm), Pahalagm (5cm), Kokernag and Banihal (1cm) while Batote and Katra in Jammu division witnessed light rainfall,” he added.

The MeT has already forecast light snowfall till January 22 and moderate to heavy snowfall from January 23 to 25.

Lotus said there were now chances of moderate rains in Jammu and snow in Kashmir on January 26 as well.

He advised people living in snowbound areas to remain alert and cautious while venturing out in the areas which are vulnerable to avalanches.

The minimum temperatures in Kashmir valley, meanwhile, improved further owing to cloudy wet weather.

The night temperature in Srinagar improved to -0.1°C on night preceding Friday from the previous night’s -1.4°C.

The MeT update said that the southern resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag witnessed -2.9°C while it was -7.6°C in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

North Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara near the Line of Control witnessed -1.5°C while it was -1.4°C in south Kashmir’s Kokernag and -1.8°C in Pampore’s Konibal.

Jammu division’s three of six weather stations -- Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal -- witnessed low temperatures of 1.6°C, -1.2°C and 0.2°C, respectively. Jammu city witnessed 8.7°C, while it was 8°C in Kathua.

Avalanche warning in 10 dists

J&K state disaster management authority on Friday issued avalanche warning in 10 districts.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,500 metres in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours,” it said.

“And avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,500 metres in Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Kupwara and above 2,000 metres over Anantnag and Kulgam districts in next 24 hours,” it added.

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar NH restored at Ramban

The traffic movement on 270km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored on Friday around 1pm, said officials.

Snow and rains had in the morning triggered shooting stones at Panthyal in Ramban district, which had disrupted traffic movement, they added.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate snowfall besides rainfall in the plains of Jammu till Sunday.

(With inputs from Jammu)