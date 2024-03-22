 LS campaign: Khattar to go full throttle from next week - Hindustan Times
LS campaign: Khattar to go full throttle from next week

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 22, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Khattar was in Karnal on Thursday where he chaired an informal meeting with party leaders at his new residence and district party office

Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is the Lok Sabha candidate from Karnal, will begin active campaigning from the seat by next week.

Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar

He was in Karnal on Thursday where he chaired an informal meeting with party leaders at his new residence and district party office.

Khattar said that the campaigning was kicked off at Gharaunda on Tuesday with a successful event and he visited the office for unofficial meetings.

“A team will be formed this week to handle the campaigning. Till then, I will be completing my pending tasks in Chandigarh and Delhi and start active campaigning on the parliamentary seat.

Later in the day, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also reached his residence in Sector 6, where the discussions regarding the by-polls took place.

The seat fell vacant after Khattar’s resignation and Saini will likely contest the seat with an official announcement awaited from the party’s central leadership.

A party statement quoting Saini said that the party workers will make concentrated efforts to reach out to every person in the seat.

District president Yogender Rana, Khattar’s Karnal representative Sanjay Bathla and other office-bearers were present.

