LS polls: Ludhiana election officer issues guidelines for city printers

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday said all pamphlets, posters and handbills must carry the name of the publisher and printer, besides the number of printed copies and a declaration of the publisher must be submitted with all information regarding the publication. Ludhiana DC along with additional deputy commissioner (G) Major Amit Sareen chaired a meeting with the printers and publishers in her office. (HT File Photo/For reference)

The DC along with additional deputy commissioner (G) Major Amit Sareen chaired a meeting with the printers and publishers in her office. She said if any person violates the guidelines, they would be punished as per law.

Sawhney said if any poster/pamphlet contains any matter or material which is offending or objectionable such as making appeals on ground of religion, race, caste, community or language or character assassination of an opponent, etc., necessary punitive or preventive action would be taken against the persons concerned.

She said the publication material should be submitted to the authorities at demcldh24@gmail.com prior to publication, so that it can be checked by the authorities concerned.

Sawhney said the administration would not tolerate any violation of the norms laid out by the Election Commission of India. She emphasised that every effort will be made to ensure that the model code of conduct is implemented in letter and spirit.

According to the guidelines of the ECI, no person should print or publish any election pamphlet or poster which does not bear the names and addresses of the printer, publisher, number of copies, and other relevant information.

For any queries or complaints, the publishers can contact the administration at 1950 or 0161-2310430.