LS polls: Punjab Police, paramilitary forces carry out flag marches

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Chandigarh

The exercise was aimed to boost the confidence of the general public, besides, preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation (HT photo)
The Punjab Police and the teams of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Monday carried out flag marches at all vulnerable and sensitive pockets across the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Polling for the general elections in Punjab will be held in the last phase on June 1.

Special director general of police, law and order, Arpit Shukla said the police teams led by commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) conducted flag marches in all 28 police districts from 11am to 3pm simultaneously. “The exercise was aimed to boost the confidence of the general public, besides, preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation,” he added.

He further said that CPs and SSPs have already been directed to install special nakas and enhance patrolling parties across the state to keep vigil around anti-social elements in their respective jurisdictions.

To check the movement of criminals, bootleggers and drug smugglers, SSPs have been asked to seal the borders by installing inter-state nakas and not let anyone enter or exit the state without frisking and thorough checking of vehicle, he informed.

Security has been beefed up across the state and nakas— including 57 permanent, 149 temporary and 11 hi-tech with sophisticated gadgets — have been planned at all the 217 entry/exit points of the state and excise officers have been mandated to be part of these inter-state nakas.

A total of 25 companies of the CAPF have also been deployed in vulnerable districts of the state. These include five companies of the Central Reserved Police Forces (CRPF), 15 of the Border Security Force (BSF) and five of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / LS polls: Punjab Police, paramilitary forces carry out flag marches
