LS polls: Expenditure-sensitive segments under drone surveillance across Punjab

Bathinda/Jalandhar/Patiala : To ensure free and fair elections, the district administrations across the state are closely monitoring potential troublemakers in expenditure-sensitive constituencies with the help of hi-tech drones. To ensure free and fair elections, the district administrations across the state are closely monitoring potential troublemakers in expenditure-sensitive constituencies with the help of hi-tech drones.

In Bathinda Lok Sabha segment, the election authorities have put seven areas under watch through drones. Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said drone monitoring is done to keep an eye on any malpractice and law and order situation.

“Urban slum of the Bathinda segment, including Lambi, Sardulgarh and Budhlada, segments under surveillance,” the DC said.

Jalandhar district election officer Himanshu Aggarwal said the initiative aims to curb malpractices, such as the distribution of freebies and liquor, in expenditure-sensitive pockets. He said 39 expenditure-sensitive pockets have been identified in the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency where 24X7 drone surveillance is being conducted.

Patiala district election officer Showkat Ahmad Parray said besides deploying police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel, drones will help check distribution of liquor and freebies to influence voters.

“We are using drones for night surveillance in sensitive areas, especially where we have received inputs regarding possible liquor or cash distribution.”

Thirteen locations are identified as expenditure-sensitive pockets in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.