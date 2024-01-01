Lt Gen Sachdeva takes over as GOC of White Knight Corps
Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva has taken over as the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, urging officers and soldiers to remain combat-ready.
Taking over as General Officer Commanding of the strategic White Knight Corps on Monday at Nagrota, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva asked the officers and soldiers to “always remain combat-ready to thwart the nefarious designs of adversaries and inimical forces”.
“Lt Gen Sachdeva took over the reins from outgoing GOC Lt Gen Sandeep Jain. General Sachdeva has conveyed that it is an honour to take over the command of an elite formation which has a rich history in Jammu and Kashmir,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.
“He paid tributes to the bravehearts, veterans and families of the past for their contribution. He exhorted all ranks to continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm,” added the spokesperson.
“The GOC asked them to always remain combat-ready to thwart the nefarious designs of adversaries and inimical forces while being in complete synergy with civil administration and paramilitary forces”, the spokesperson said.
The GOC also extended his warm greetings to all soldiers, their families, veterans and the people on the auspicious occasion of New Year, said Col Bartwal.