Ludhaina confectioner thrashed, groom, kin booked

A pre-wedding “jago” ceremony in Jagraon took a violent turn after a dispute over shortage of food and drinks on Saturday. The groom, along with his family members, allegedly thrashed the confectioner and his relative, leaving the festive gathering in chaos. An FIR under Sections 110, 115(2), 351(1)(3) and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered at the Hathur police station.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sulakhan Singh of Hathur police station, a case has been registered against Gurpreet Singh (the groom), his father Zora Singh, Harpreet Singh and Dinesh Paswan. The police have arrested Dinesh Paswan. Raids are underway to nab the remaining accused.

Complainant Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Tibba village in Sangrur, said his maternal uncle’s son Hardeep Singh was hired as the confectioner for the event. With the crowd swelling unexpectedly, the food supply ran out. Infuriated, the groom’s father allegedly abused Hardeep and then assaulted him with the help of his sons and a servant.

“The groom’s family members beat up the confectioner simply because food was finished at the function,” Lovepreet told the police.

