Ludhiana: 10-year-old girl suffers severe burn injuries

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 06, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The victim was on the rooftop when a kite string entangled around her foot and when the kite string came in contact with the high-tension wire, she suffered electric shock

A 10-year-old girl suffered severe burn injuries after she inadvertently came into contact with high-tension wires at the Jalandhar bypass.

A 10-year-old girl suffered severe burn injuries after she inadvertently came into contact with high-tension wires at the Jalandhar bypass. The victim was on the rooftop when a kite string entangled around her foot and when the kite string came in contact with the high-tension wire, she suffered electric shock.
A 10-year-old girl suffered severe burn injuries after she inadvertently came into contact with high-tension wires at the Jalandhar bypass. The victim was on the rooftop when a kite string entangled around her foot and when the kite string came in contact with the high-tension wire, she suffered electric shock. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

The victim was on the rooftop when a kite string entangled around her foot and when the kite string came in contact with the high-tension wire, she suffered electric shock.

The victim is a Class 4 student at a government school. She resides near Jalandhar bypass area.

After hearing her cries, when her mother rushed upstairs, she was shocked to find her daughter lying unconsciously. The family rushed the victim to civil hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Her father said that despite the ban on plastic kite strings these are being used for kite flying and because of this string her daughter has suffered an electric shock.

