Ludhiana | 100 attend brainstorming session on DSR at PAU
The department of agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a training and brainstorming session on direct seeded rice (DSR) on Monday.
About 100 participants, including agriculture officers and agriculture development officers from the state department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, extension personnel from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) and Farm Advisory Service Centres of PAU, extension personnel from KVKs (GADVASU), scientists from Borlaug Institute for South Asia (Ladhowal), and progressive farmers from the state, attended the session.
MS Bhullar, head, department of agronomy, said the training programme involved three-way interaction among experts, extension officers and farmers on DSR technologies.
Agronomist Jasvir Singh Gill delivered a lecture on new innovations in DSR-based technologies. He emphasised on the tar-wattar sowing technique of DSR as it saves water with first irrigation being applied at 21 days after sowing. The delayed first irrigation promoted deeper roots, thus, preventing iron deficiency and reducing weed pressure, he informed. Gill also stressed on the use of lucky seed drill, which sow rice and spray pre-emergence herbicide simultaneously.
Senior agronomist Tarundeep Kaur provided hands-on training on weed identification and their management in DSR.
Thalassaemia awareness campaign at Civil Hospital
The health department is conducting a week -long awareness campaign on Thalassaemia from May 8 to May 14 at Civil Hospital.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said Thalassaemia is a serious genetic disease in which the ability to form blood as well as cell in a person is reduced and gradually fades away.
Explaining the main symptoms, he said the physical development of the patient is delayed, he feels exhausted, the texture of his face changes and the colour of the skin starts to turn yellow. He informed that the urine turns thicker and the size of the spleen also increases.
Dr Shruti Kakkar from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital said the patient needs to undergo a blood transfusion every 15-20 days. He said diagnosis of the disease is available at Medical College Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot, AIIMS Bathinda and government hospitals in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.
Blast at Punjab Police intelligence HQ in Mohali; probe underway
Punjab is on high alert after a minor bomb blast at Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali. “A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Head quarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,” the Punjab Police statement said. The Mohali Police have sealed the area near the office.
AAP MLA inaugurates ₹2.25cr-project to fix waterlogging on Tajpur road in Ludhiana
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana (East) Daljit Singh Grewal on Monday inaugurated the ₹2.25 crore-pumping station project on Tajpur road. Grewal said the project has been initiated with an aim to fix the problem of waterlogging in the neighbourhood during the monsoon, an issue that has troubled residents at Jamalpur and Sector 32, Chandigarh road. Residents have complained of water entering their houses and damaging vehicles.
First petitioner not withdrawing Shringar Gauri case, says Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief
Vishen also said Rakshi Singh is a founder member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. On Sunday morning, Vishen, who is a relative of the plaintiff, had said the case would be withdrawn on Monday. On Monday, Vishen appeared before the media in Varanasi, and said that his previous statement was distorted and presented wrongly.
Survey at KV-Gyanvapi complex: Objection filed against plea for removal of advocate commissioner
An objection was filed in a local court on Monday to a petition that seeks the removal or replacement of the court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. The advocates representing the petitioners who have sought permission for daily worship at the Maa Shringar Gaur Sthal filed the objection.
After Wayanad visit, Smriti Irani engages with people in Amethi
Union minister Smriti Irani arrived in Amethi on Monday on a two-day visit and straightaway engaged with the residents over impromptu stopovers. Her Amethi tour comes days after triggering a buzz about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) plans in Wayanad (Kerala), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency, which she visited recently. Rahul Gandhi had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
