Ludhiana: 100 development agendas passed at MC’s F&CC meet

Around 100 development agendas were passed during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting of the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana held here on Wednesday. However, six important agendas, including those related to the recruitment of safai karamcharis and sewermen, were put on hold. Around 100 development agendas were passed during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting of the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana held here on Wednesday. However, six important agendas, including those related to the recruitment of safai karamcharis and sewermen, were put on hold. (HT File)

The meeting was chaired by the mayor, MC Commissioner and attended by senior officials and senior deputy Mayor and deputy mayor. Sources said that most of the cleared agendas were related to ongoing development works, approval of estimates and initiation of new civic projects in different parts of the city.

However, when the issue of recruitment of safai karamcharis and sewermencame up for discussion, several officials sought clarity on the number of posts required, the financial burden on the civic body and the procedure to be adopted for hiring. Some members stressed that the recruitment should be done strictly as per requirement and after assessing the actual ground situation in various zones.

Taking note of the concerns, the MC Commissioner decided to put the six agendas on hold. He announced that a committee would be formed to examine the matter in detail. The committee will comprise a few councillors and senior officers of the civic body.

Officials said the panel will assess the need and demand of staff in different zones, especially in view of complaints regarding sanitation and sewer maintenance in many areas. The committee will also suggest a proper and transparent recruitment process to ensure that hiring is carried out as per rules and within the financial capacity of the corporation.