Ludhiana: 11 months on, work on libraries yet to begin

Despite the state government’s directive to establish six libraries each in the 13 constituency of the district, the municipal corporation (MC) has yet to set up even a single library. Last year, the state had allocated ₹64 lakh per constituency for the project. MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar says tender process initiated, construction to begin soon. (HT File)

In November, the state government, through an order from the chief minister’s office, instructed deputy commissioners to ensure the establishment of these libraries. The plan was to have up to six libraries in each constituency. The block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) was tasked with implementing this in the rural constituencies.

However, despite multiple attempts at tendering, the project has stalled. Officials claimed that the state has not yet released the allocated funds. Recently, the civic body held a meeting with concerned authorities to discuss the construction of these libraries within the city.

As per official records, libraries are planned in various constituencies including Gill, Jagraon, Khanna, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana North, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana West, Payal, Raikot, Sahnewal, and Samrala. Similar projects are also expected to be executed in other districts.

MC officials revealed that they have received design documents of a model library constructed in Sangrur at a cost of ₹35 lakh, which will serve as a reference for the new libraries. The state government has instructed the authorities to adapt the library plans according to the available space and specific needs of each constituency.

Locations for the libraries have already been identified in the urban areas of Ludhiana, with three planned for the West constituency, three for the North, and two for Atam Nagar. Further site identification is underway for other constituencies.

Superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said, “We have already initiated the tendering process for these libraries. Once the tenders are allotted, construction will begin promptly.”

The delay in implementing this project has caused frustration among residents, who have been eagerly awaiting these libraries as community resources.