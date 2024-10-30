Ludhiana: 121 staffers to ensure fire safety

As the city gears up to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, the fire department has pressed 121 personnel, 101 of its own and 20 drivers borrowed from the municipal corporation (MC), to ensure an incident-free day, officials said. Officials said there is generally a spike in fires on Diwali, as the locals use firecrackers. Last year, the fire department responded to around 40 calls pertaining to fires in Ludhiana, they added. (HT Photo)

They added that there is generally a spike in fires on Diwali, as the locals use firecrackers. Last year, the department responded to around 40 calls pertaining to fires in the city, they added.

The department has set up four new temporary stations at Dugri, Sherpur Chowk, near Jalandhar Bypass and near Zone D office on Ferozepur Road to ensure that the calls can be responded to in a timely manner. These stations will work in tandem with the six existing fire stations.

Officials said the department has secured 22 tubewells and generators across the city to maintain water availability. It has also set up filling points for fire tenders, they added.

The city’s fire fleet has 24 tenders, a turntable ladder, a rescue van, two mini fire tenders, five quick-response vehicles, two motorcycles and five jeeps.

No leaves for fire staffers till Nov 3

Divisional fire officer (DFO) Maninder Singh said the spike in fires last year prompted the department to decide that no leave is granted to any staff member till November 3, 2024. Singh appealed to the public to avoid using open flames and to exercise caution when celebrating.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh conducted an inspection on Wednesday at fire brigade headquarters near railway station. Officials said the inspection was to take stock of the preparations and to motivate the firefighters who remain busy keeping the city and its residents safe on Diwali while the residents celebrate.

Senior MC and fire department officials were present during the inspection.

MC assistant commissioner Neeraj Jain and assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Maninder Singh said 121 staffers will remain on duty on Diwali night and all the preparations have been completed to deal with fire incidents, of any. They said safety suits and other necessary equipment have been provided to the firefighters.