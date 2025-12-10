Ludhiana: 15-cr tenders floated for Chaura Bazaar’s facelift

Chaura Bazaar—one of Ludhiana’s oldest commercial arteries—is set to receive its first round of on-ground improvements as the municipal corporation (MC) has floated tenders worth around ₹15 crore to kick-start beautification and public infrastructure upgrades under the proposed Central Business District (CBD) plan. The initial works, officials said, are aimed at giving the bustling market a cleaner, safer and more organised look while laying the foundation for a larger urban renewal blueprint estimated at ₹180–200 crore. The aim of the project is to give Chaura Bazaar a more organised look while laying the foundation for a larger urban renewal blueprint estimated at ₹ 180–200 crore, say officials. (Manish/HT)

The tenders cover key interventions such as LED and solar street lights, directional signage, digital kiosks, and a modern CCTV surveillance system linked to a central control room. These components—estimated at ₹4.5–6.5 crore—are expected to significantly improve night-time visibility, navigation and security within the market, which sees thousands of visitors daily.

Alongside, the MC will also take up façade illumination and digital branding, with heritage-inspired lighting and digital screens planned along prominent stretches. This component, worth ₹5–6 crore, is expected to enhance the night-time appeal of Chaura Bazaar and help highlight its centuries-old architectural character.

To improve the market’s aesthetic and environmental profile, tenders have also been issued for vertical gardens, landscaped walking corridors, planters and other greenery installations. These works—costing ₹80 lakh to ₹1.1 crore—will be accompanied by sensory branding features such as ambient music and soundscapes on key stretches, making Chaura Bazaar a more pleasant and experiential space for shoppers.

Officials said these interventions will not only soften the dense commercial environment but also help moderate microclimate conditions in the congested market.

Chaura Bazaar, which serves as the commercial heart of Ludhiana’s historic core, houses thousands of wholesale and retail units and supports a daily trade worth crores. For decades, however, the area has struggled with congestion, poor infrastructure and unregulated urban growth.

Under the CBD project, the MC plans a complete transformation of the zone with pedestrian-friendly streets, blue–green infrastructure, MLCPs, a convention hall, stormwater upgrades, revamped Clock Tower plaza, redesigned street furniture, smart toilets and uniform paving. While these components fall under later phases, the civic body is keen to begin visible improvements immediately.

Officials said the floating of ₹15-crore tenders marks the first practical step in the much-needed redevelopment. “These upgrades will give Chaura Bazaar a cleaner, more organised and more vibrant look. Improved lighting, signage, greenery and façade treatment will significantly elevate the visitor experience,” a senior MC engineer said.

With tenders issued and bidding underway, the civic body aims to start on-site work soon.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said, “Tenders worth ₹15 crore have been floated which include rainwater harvesting, cleanliness, CCTV, green area among others in the first phase. The total project will cost ₹180- 200 crore.”

Gateway arches to redefine market identity

One of the most visually striking features planned is the installation of thematic gateway arches at all major entry and exit points. The MC has set aside ₹1.5–2 crore for these structures, which will be inspired by traditional Ludhiana architectural motifs. These gateways are expected to give the market a distinct identity and guide foot traffic more efficiently.