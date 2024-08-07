Ludhiana: 15 days on, sewage overflow persists on Rahon Road

{Residents, shopkeepers irked} Sewerage water accumulated at Rahon road in Ludhiana on Wednesday, August 07, 2024. (HT Photo)

The residents and shopkeepers along the Rahon Road said they have been struggling with overflowing sewage for the past 15 days, with the problem showing no signs of receding and the officials not taking any action.

They alleged that despite numerous complaints and growing health and safety concerns, the authorities have yet to take decisive action.

They said sewerage water has been accumulating along nearly a km n the road. They said that while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government was gearing up to celebrate the Independence Day, they were left struggling to get the basic needs.

A resident, requesting his name to be withheld, said, “This sewage overflow is a routine affair. It’s a major problem, especially now with dengue cases on the rise. The stagnant water has created a foul smell and it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies.”

Superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said that action was being taken to resolve the issue.

“I have deputed two super-suction machines on Rahon Road. The cleaning drive on GT road is underway and that is why this work got delayed. I have directed the team to address the issue within a day so that people do not suffer.”

Balram, who runs a shop on Rahon Road, lamented, “The sewerage water has been in front of my shop for about two weeks now. I have lodged numerous complaints, but nothing has been done. This issue causes accidents daily and significantly affects our business.”

Another resident, Naresh, highlighted the condition of the road. “There are dangerous potholes hidden under the accumulated sewerage water. Every day, two-wheeler riders and e-rickshaw drivers meet with accidents. It’s a major problem for commuters, but no action has been taken,” he said.

Raju, another shopkeeper, said, “The municipal corporation is limited to the urban areas and these areas’ problems are always neglected by them. I request the MC commissioner to come and spend one day with us in this situation so that he can get an idea of the bad smell and poor facilities.”

Moreover, almost all the manholes on Rahon Road are below the earth level, which is among the main reason for multiple accidents.