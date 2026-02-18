Ludhiana: ₹158.53 crore recovered from 72,000 PSPCL defaulters

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has recovered ₹158.53 crore from electricity defaulters in the central zone between January 1 and February 16. Along with the recovery drive, the PSPCL is also taking up repair and upgrade work in the district. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Officials said the recovery drive targeted consumers across domestic, commercial and industrial categories. Enforcement teams conducted field visits, issued notices and disconnected power supply to persistent defaulters. The campaign is part of the corporation’s ongoing effort to strengthen financial discipline and make sure bills are paid on time.

Data from the central zone shows that 72,512 defaulting consumers cleared their dues during the period. Among the operational circles, the West Circle recorded the highest recovery of ₹78.91 crore, followed by the East Circle with ₹46.69 crore, the Sub-Urban Circle with ₹20.10 crore and the Khanna Circle with ₹12.83 crore.

Within the East Circle, the Focal Point division alone accounted for ₹22.57 crore, followed by Sunder Nagar ( ₹11 crore), City Centre ( ₹7.19 crore) and CMC ( ₹5.92 crore).

In the West Circle, major recoveries were reported from Model Town ( ₹33.01 crore), Aggar Nagar ( ₹19.96 crore), Estate ( ₹14.79 crore), City West ( ₹6.23 crore) and Janta Nagar ( ₹4.91 crore).

Similarly, in the Sub-Urban Circle, Jagraon recorded the highest recovery of ₹10 crore, followed by Ahmedgarh ( ₹3.05 crore), Adda Dakha ( ₹2.92 crore), Lalton ( ₹2.83 crore), and Raikot ( ₹1.27 crore).

In the Khanna Circle, recoveries were led by Mandi Gobindgarh ( ₹6.48 crore), followed by Khanna ( ₹2.94 crore), Amloh ( ₹1.73 crore), Doraha ( ₹1.31 crore) and Sirhind ( ₹0.35 crore).

Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans urged consumers to clear their pending bills promptly to avoid penalties and disconnection. “Consumers should deposit their dues to avoid disconnection, as penalties are increasing and our teams are taking action against defaulters,” Hans said.

Officials added that timely recovery of electricity dues is essential for maintaining infrastructure, managing power-purchase costs, and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to regular bill-paying consumers.

The power utility is expected to continue the recovery drive in the coming weeks, focusing on high-default pockets across Ludhiana and nearby areas.