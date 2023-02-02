Ludhiana: 16-yr-old boy dies of drug overdose in Dakha; 4 booked

The police have booked four persons, including two women, in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy due to alleged drug overdose in Dakha.

The boy, hailing from Pamal village, was found dead at a tubewell in Ahliwal village in Dakha.

The accused have been identified as victim’s friend Sukhraj Singh of Pamal, Darshna Kaur alias Darso of Kulgehna village, Karamjit Kaur of Kulgehna village and Buta Singh of Kulgehna village.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the father of the victim.

The complainant said that his son was a kabaddi player. On Wednesday, Sukhraj came to their home and took his son along with him. When the victim did not return home till evening, they started a search for him. The family enquired Sukhraj about him.

According to the complaint, Sukhraj told the family that he along with the victim had bought heroin and injected the same in their veins at a tubewell in Ahliwal village following which the victim’s health started deteriorating and he died. Sukhraj said that out of fear he left the body at the spot and fled.

Sub-inspector Swarnjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Sukhraj along with the victim went to Buta Singh of Kulgehna village to buy drugs, who further took them to Darshna Kaur, who then sent them to the house of Karamjit Kaur. They bought the drugs for ₹800 and reached Ahliwal village.

The sub-inspector added that a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC had been filed against the accused.