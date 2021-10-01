Ludhiana: 18 more down with dengue

Eighteen more people were diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, taking the total cases in the district to 184.

Of the total cases, 154 were reported from city areas, while others were from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among other areas. Around 123 people have been discharged and 61 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Meanwhile, 1,375 suspected cases of dengue have been detected in the district. No confirmed dengue death has been reported in the district this season, as per the health department officials.