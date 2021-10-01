Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 18 more down with dengue
Of the total dengue cases reported from Ludhiana, 154 were reported from city areas, while others were from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among other areas. (Representative image)
Of the total dengue cases reported from Ludhiana, 154 were reported from city areas, while others were from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among other areas. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 18 more down with dengue

Eighteen more people from Ludhiana were diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, taking the total cases in the district to 184
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:18 AM IST

Eighteen more people were diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, taking the total cases in the district to 184.

Of the total cases, 154 were reported from city areas, while others were from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among other areas. Around 123 people have been discharged and 61 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Meanwhile, 1,375 suspected cases of dengue have been detected in the district. No confirmed dengue death has been reported in the district this season, as per the health department officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.