Ludhiana: 18-year-old injured as protest over garbage dumping turns violent

An 18-year-old man was injured on Wednesday as protests over garbage dumping in Giaspura BSUP (basic services to urban poor) flats took a violent turn, officials said. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Krishna, sustained a head injury.

The residents said they have repeatedly flagged the hardships caused by “constant garbage dumping in their vicinity” and heaps piling up near their homes. They allege that this has created an “unhygienic environment”, posing safety hazards for them.

According to the locals, the persistent foul odour from the garbage makes it difficult to breathe and the contamination of drinking water supply has further exacerbated the problem. They said the garbage has also clogged the drainage pipes, leading to the overflow of sewage.

Municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi said,” I will direct the officials concerned to install static compactors near Giaspura flats and ask them to ensure that no garbage is dumped near the flats.”

Rama, a resident of Block A flats, said the drinking water supply was contaminated and the water was “unfit” to drink. He added that they were helpless and had to use the same water to prepare food, raising serious health concerns. He said the authorities paid no heed to their complaints.

Rajesh Sahni, a resident of Block C, said “I am suffering from skin because of the garbage lying in front of my house.”

Kajal, another resident of Block A, said the garbage choked sewerage pipes and her family finds it difficult to use bathrooms, leaving them in a miserable condition.

The stagnant water accumulating around the garbage has become a breeding ground for flies and mosquitoes, raising concerns about disease outbreaks.

The flats were allotted to the slum dwellers by the MC under Jawahar Lal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission in 2014.