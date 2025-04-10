Ludhiana: 19-year-old girl ends life at college, probe on

The police launched a probe after a 19-year-old girl student of bachelor of business administration (BBA) first year allegedly ended her life on Wednesday at Guru Nanak Girls College, Model Town, in a classroom, officials said. The deceased was a resident of Neechi Mangli village. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.30 pm, shortly after the girl sent a message to a friend, expressing emotional despair and her intention to end her life.

“She said in the text that she was sad and couldn’t take it anymore. She claimed she had no other option but to end her life,” said Model Town station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Hemraj Singh.

“The footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the campus is being reviewed to piece together a timeline of the events. We are in the early stages of the investigation, and nothing is clear as of now,” added the SHO.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital mortuary for autopsy. Police said they are questioning her family members and close friends.

“We are waiting for the family to stabilise emotionally before taking formal statements,” said the SHO. The family claimed the girl showed no signs of depression.