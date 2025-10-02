Ludhiana: 19-yr-old salon owner shot dead by drug addict neighbour, says police

A 19-year-old salon owner was gunned down at his shop in Mundian Kalan, Jamalpur, on Thursday afternoon by a drug addict neighbour in a stupefied state over a trivial dispute involving food. The victim Himanshu. (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Himanshu, co-ran “Ritesh Hair Dresser” with his elder brother Ritesh.

According to police, the accused, Gulshan, a known drug addict, had been harassing Himanshu for months, extorting money to fund his addiction and often intimidating the brothers by refusing to pay for salon services.

Around 3pm on Thursday, Gulshan barged into the shop demanding Himanshu’s food tiffin. When refused, he left and returned shortly with a pistol and shot Himanshu in the head at point-blank range and fled the spot.

Locals rushed to help, while Ritesh took his brother to Fortis Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Assistant commissioner of police Jasbinder Singh said, “A case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Gulshan, who is currently absconding, is a known drug addict and extortionist. Raids are underway to nab him.”

Himanshu’s body has been sent for postmortem at the civil hospital, the ACP said.