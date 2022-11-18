Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 1k boxes of illicit liquor seized by excise dept

Ludhiana: 1k boxes of illicit liquor seized by excise dept

Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:50 AM IST

At least 1,000 boxes of illicit liquor were seized by a team of the excise department during raids at four godowns near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Thursday

Excise officials suspect the liquor was stored for illegal sale or smuggling.
Excise officials suspect the liquor was stored for illegal sale or smuggling. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

At least 1,000 boxes of illicit liquor were seized by a team of the excise department during raids at four godowns near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) on Gill Road on Thursday.

Officials said the raid was conducted on basis of a tip off and a huge quantity of India made foreign liquor (IMFL), Punjab medium liquor (PML) and beer have been seized.

Assistant commissioner (Excise), Ludhiana West Range, Harsimrat Kaur, stated that they suspect the liquor was stored for illegal sale or smuggling. Till now, there is no information regarding the owners.

Deputy commissioner (excise) of Patalal Zone, Paramjit Singh, who supervised the raids, stated that an FIR will be lodged in the case and the department will further investigate the matter. He added that the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards illegal sale and smuggling of liquor and they are conducting regular raids and inspections.

