Ludhiana: 1L ex gratia disbursed to deceased workers’ kin

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 23, 2025 05:18 AM IST

The financial assistance has been provided by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who had announced immediately after the incident to support the bereaved families

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rohit Kumar Gupta and sub-divisional magistrate (east) Jasleen Kaur Bhullar handed over ex-gratia cheques of 1 lakh each to the families of four workers who tragically lost their lives in the collapse of a dyeing factory at Focal Point Phase-8 on March 8.

ADC Gupta expressed condolences on behalf of the district administration and assured the families of continued support. (HT File)
ADC Gupta expressed condolences on behalf of the district administration and assured the families of continued support.

The financial assistance has been provided by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who had announced immediately after the incident to support the bereaved families. The tragic incident had claimed the lives of Jatinder, Gurnarinder Singh, Lallan Yadav, and Hakam Yadav, who were working at the factory at that time.

ADC Gupta expressed condolences on behalf of the district administration and assured the families of continued support.

