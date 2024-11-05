Ludhiana: 2 abducted minors rescued, neighbour held

The Machhiwara police rescued two children who were allegedly abducted by a neighbour under the guise of buying Diwali fireworks. The children, eight-year-old Ajay and seven-year-old Vijay from Shatabgarh village, were handed over to their parents. The accused has been identified as Arjun alias Nannu of Shatabgarh village. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Arjun alias Nannu of Shatabgarh village.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP Samrala) Tarlochan Singh said that on October 31, Sanju, a resident of Shatabgarh, reported his sons missing after they left with their neighbour, identified as Arjun. According to Sanju, Arjun promised to buy the children fireworks but did not return.

Following the complaint, the police registered an abduction case against Arjun. The DSP added that several teams were formed to recover the children. Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Machhiwara police station arrested the accused near Samrala railway station, as he attempted to flee with the children to another state.

Further the DSP added that initial investigations suggest that Arjun may have intended to exploit the children for labour or worse, and that further questioning is ongoing.

Sanju stated that his children used to call Arjun ‘mama’. Arjan’s wife left him with five children two weeks ago and went somewhere. For the past 15 days Arjun and his children were having their meals at his house.