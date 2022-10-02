Ludhiana: 2 arrested for sodomising 13-year-old boy

Two persons, both residents of Racheen village in Raikot, Ludhiana,have been arrested for sodomising a 13-year-old boy and also recording the incident

The victim’s father came to know about it after a video of the purported incident went viral on WhatsApp.

The Sadar Raikot police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested them.

The accused have been identified as Taranjit Singh, alias Tappu, 22, and Gautam Singh, 19.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of the victim’s father. The complainant stated that on September 25, he sent his 13-year-old son to a tailor.

In the evening, he noticed that his son was depressed and was not talking to anyone. Meanwhile, his nephew showed him a video being circulated in WhatsApp groups after which he made a complaint to the police on Friday.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO at police station Sadar, said the victim said the accused were present at the shop. They took him inside the shop and sodomised him and threatened him to not tell about it to anyone.

A case under Sections 377 and 506 of the IPC, Section 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act and Section 67 of the Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused.