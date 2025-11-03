Ludhiana: 2 arrested in kabaddi player murder case

The Ludhiana (rural) police have arrested two accused in connection with the broad daylight murder of kabaddi player Tejpal Singh, 25, who was shot dead near a hospital in Jagraon on October 31. SSP said multiple teams are working to conducting to nab the remaining accused. (Shutterstock)

The accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Honey, son of Daljit Singh of Rumi village, and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagna, son of Balwinder Singh of Killi Chahal village in Moga district.

During investigation, police recovered a .30 bore country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from the accused. Senior superintendent of police (rural) Ankur Gupta said both men were produced before a court and sent to police custody for further questioning.

According to the victim’s father, Raghbir Singh, a resident of Giddarwindi village, the incident occurred around 2.50 pm on October 31 when Tejpal, along with his friends Parlabh Singh and Lovedeep Singh, had gone to Mahavir Oil Mills on Dr Hari Singh Road to collect cattle feed.

There, the accused Harpreet Singh alias Honey and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagna allegedly started abusing and manhandling them. Soon after, Harjobanpreet Singh alias Kala, brother of Honey, also reached with his aides and joined the assault. During the scuffle, Honey allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired at Tejpal, hitting him in the chest. The attackers fled immediately, while Tejpal’s friends rushed him to civil hospital, Jagraon, where doctors declared him dead.

Police investigation revealed that the murder was a fallout of a three-week-old dispute. Tejpal’s friend Parlabh had an argument with the accused a few weeks earlier when Honey and his group allegedly misbehaved with Parlabh’s wife and sister outside a gym.

SSP Dr Gupta said multiple police teams were conducting raids to nab the remaining suspects.